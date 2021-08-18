Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KSU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $260.64.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $291.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $278.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.12 and a beta of 1.07. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $171.82 and a 52-week high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth $42,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 21.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

