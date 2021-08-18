Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. trimmed its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 61.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KSU. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KSU. Citigroup lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.64.

Shares of NYSE:KSU traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $292.35. 12,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $315.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.49.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

