Karat Packaging Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:KRT)

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Karat Packaging in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Karat Packaging’s FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karat Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

NASDAQ:KRT opened at $22.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.72. Karat Packaging has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,153,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,037,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,856,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $713,000. 2.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

