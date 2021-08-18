Karura (KAR) 24-Hour Volume Hits $7.84 Million

Karura (CURRENCY:KAR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Karura has a total market cap of $70.16 million and approximately $7.84 million worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Karura coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.13 or 0.00017943 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Karura has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00053004 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.82 or 0.00127601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00149956 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003757 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,216.48 or 0.99778080 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.39 or 0.00885727 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,080.46 or 0.06797574 BTC.

About Karura

Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,628,261 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Karura Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karura directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karura should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Karura using one of the exchanges listed above.

