Keep Network (KEEP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28.79 Million

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Keep Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000779 BTC on exchanges. Keep Network has a total market cap of $200.08 million and approximately $28.79 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00056716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00015050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $375.60 or 0.00839345 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00047507 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00103812 BTC.

Keep Network Coin Profile

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 574,222,752 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official website is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

