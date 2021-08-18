KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KemPharm Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of new molecular entity prodrugs. Its product candidates include KP201/APAP, KP511/ER and KP606/ER for the treatment of pain; KP415 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and KP303 for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, which are in preclinical trail stage. The Company through its LAT platform technology generate prodrug. KemPharm Inc. is based in CORALVILLE, United States. “

Get KemPharm alerts:

Shares of KMPH stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,517. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.94. KemPharm has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $22.08. The stock has a market cap of $324.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 3.33.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.63). KemPharm had a negative net margin of 42.12% and a negative return on equity of 33.22%. On average, research analysts expect that KemPharm will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMPH. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in KemPharm during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in KemPharm during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in KemPharm during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of KemPharm by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KemPharm (KMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.