Kendall Capital Management Has $328,000 Stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 29,933.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPI stock opened at $165.10 on Wednesday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.35 and a 1-year high of $181.95. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 28.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $765,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on GPI. Benchmark lifted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Group 1 Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.20.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

