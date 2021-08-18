Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) Plans Dividend of $0.07

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

KMR traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 430 ($5.62). The company had a trading volume of 195,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,618. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 433.49. The stock has a market cap of £471.86 million and a P/E ratio of 39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Kenmare Resources has a one year low of GBX 201 ($2.63) and a one year high of GBX 466 ($6.09).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Kenmare Resources in a report on Wednesday.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

