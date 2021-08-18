Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Up to $36.50

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.50, but opened at $38.20. Kenon shares last traded at $37.52, with a volume of 676 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter. Kenon had a net margin of 162.95% and a return on equity of 51.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Kenon during the first quarter worth about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Kenon during the first quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Kenon by 26.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Kenon during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kenon during the second quarter worth about $471,000. 10.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenon Company Profile (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

