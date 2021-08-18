Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $33.05

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.05 and last traded at $33.49, with a volume of 379 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.58.

A number of analysts have commented on KROS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $745.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.44.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Julius Knowles sold 7,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $378,723.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total transaction of $135,097.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,987 shares of company stock worth $2,598,798. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KROS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,494,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,413,000 after acquiring an additional 566,422 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 402,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,099,000 after acquiring an additional 179,445 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $9,694,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 598,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,434,000 after acquiring an additional 138,508 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 394,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,764,000 after acquiring an additional 134,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

About Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.