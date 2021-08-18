Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 4,733 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,196 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 16.7% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,733,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Comcast by 22.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,656,000 after buying an additional 109,986 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.6% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 11.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 26,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 381,156 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $21,734,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.77. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The company has a market capitalization of $272.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

