Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,385 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.25% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $63,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF stock opened at $54.51 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 12-month low of $37.05 and a 12-month high of $56.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.