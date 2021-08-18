Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,454 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 627.2% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 94,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 81,477 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,184,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 331.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 50,049 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 20,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period.

iShares Global Green Bond ETF stock opened at $55.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.25. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.93 and a 52 week high of $56.34.

