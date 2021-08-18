KeyCorp Increases Greif (NYSE:GEF) Price Target to $55.00

Greif (NYSE:GEF) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GEF. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

NYSE:GEF opened at $62.18 on Monday. Greif has a one year low of $33.95 and a one year high of $66.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.51.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Greif had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Greif will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Greif by 12.8% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,389,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,130,000 after purchasing an additional 157,246 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in Greif by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 747,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,594,000 after purchasing an additional 24,367 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Greif by 3.8% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,200,000 after purchasing an additional 22,085 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Greif by 7.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 456,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 31,405 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Greif in the fourth quarter valued at $15,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

