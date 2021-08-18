Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust (LON:KPC) Stock Price Down 4%

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Plc (LON:KPC)’s share price dropped 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 340 ($4.44) and last traded at GBX 340 ($4.44). Approximately 328,564 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 339,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 354 ($4.63).

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 317.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £218.13 million and a PE ratio of 6.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.76%. Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.22%.

