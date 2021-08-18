Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Short Interest Update

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,100 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the July 15th total of 171,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 51.9 days.

KXSCF stock remained flat at $$142.66 during trading on Wednesday. 209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.64. Kinaxis has a 1 year low of $101.82 and a 1 year high of $167.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KXSCF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$170.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Kinaxis from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.60.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

