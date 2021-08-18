Kingdom Game 4.0 Reaches Market Capitalization of $355,839.69 (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 49.5% lower against the dollar. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a total market cap of $355,839.69 and approximately $381,204.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00054178 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $62.23 or 0.00137937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00151105 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,198.41 or 1.00190515 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $405.74 or 0.00899386 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,056.27 or 0.06774781 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,811,568 coins. The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

