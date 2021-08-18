Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 78.5% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1,237.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 825.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $465,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,732 shares in the company, valued at $61,389,503.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KNSL opened at $183.59 on Wednesday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $252.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

