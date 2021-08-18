Kleros Achieves Market Capitalization of $95.14 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000339 BTC on major exchanges. Kleros has a market cap of $95.14 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00012997 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00011101 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.63 or 0.00193491 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 612,969,757 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.