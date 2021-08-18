Klingman & Associates LLC Has $23.37 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,656 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.2% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 141.5% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.8% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.5% in the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 29.1% in the first quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $150.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $151.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

