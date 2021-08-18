Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 646,700 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the July 15th total of 464,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on KHTRF. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KCG boosted their price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics from $6.75 to $7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Knight Equity upped their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from $6.75 to $7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cannonball Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHTRF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.35. 23,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,105. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20. Knight Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $5.02.

Knight Therapeutics Inc engages in acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its products include ILUVIEN, Nerlynx, Probuphine, Movantik, and Neuragen. The company was founded by Jonathan R. Goodman on November 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

