Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$8.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GUD. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics to C$7.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$6.75 to C$7.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$7.50 price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Knight Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.88.

GUD opened at C$5.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$668.44 million and a PE ratio of 14.92. Knight Therapeutics has a twelve month low of C$4.88 and a twelve month high of C$6.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.24.

In other news, Director Jonathan Ross Goodman bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.30 per share, with a total value of C$95,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 591,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,134,886.40. In the last three months, insiders bought 38,400 shares of company stock worth $202,320.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

