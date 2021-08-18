Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) PT Set at €110.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) received a €110.00 ($129.41) target price from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.96% from the stock’s current price.

KBX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €106.82 ($125.67).

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €100.95 ($118.76) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.06. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €89.88 ($105.74) and a fifty-two week high of €117.24 ($137.93). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €99.13. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.45.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

