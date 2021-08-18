KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Director Sells $68,065,962.72 in Stock

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Director Jeremiah Daly sold 3,416,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $68,065,962.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:KNBE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.84. The stock had a trading volume of 478,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,412. KnowBe4, Inc. has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $36.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.65.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KNBE shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.21.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth $63,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth $313,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth $414,000. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

