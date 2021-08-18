KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Insider Sells $5,995,003.68 in Stock

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) insider Lars Letonoff sold 300,954 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $5,995,003.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of KNBE stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $23.84. 478,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,412. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.65. KnowBe4, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $59.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNBE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth $414,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at $313,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at $969,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at $32,160,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at $1,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KNBE. Truist Securities began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.21.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

