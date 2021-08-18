Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Receives “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Koç Holding AS in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of Koç Holding AS stock opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.56. Koç Holding AS has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $16.17.

Koç Holding AS engages in the provision of industrial services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Automotive, Consumer Durables, Finance, and Other. The Energy segment operates in refinery, fuel distribution, LPG distribution, power generation, natural gas and other industries. The Automotive segment operates in various industries such as passenger cars, commercial vehicles, farm tractors and defense.

