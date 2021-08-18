Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a growth of 61.1% from the July 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koç Holding AS in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koç Holding AS in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Koç Holding AS alerts:

Shares of Koç Holding AS stock opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. Koç Holding AS has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.56.

Koç Holding AS engages in the provision of industrial services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Automotive, Consumer Durables, Finance, and Other. The Energy segment operates in refinery, fuel distribution, LPG distribution, power generation, natural gas and other industries. The Automotive segment operates in various industries such as passenger cars, commercial vehicles, farm tractors and defense.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Koç Holding AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koç Holding AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.