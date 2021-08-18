Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $43.98

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.98 and last traded at $44.12, with a volume of 39346 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.46.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHG. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.
The stock has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile (NYSE:PHG)
Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.
