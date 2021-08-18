Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $43.98

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.98 and last traded at $44.12, with a volume of 39346 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.46.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHG. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

The stock has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 179.0% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 13,711 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 894.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,935,000 after acquiring an additional 203,843 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 190.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter worth $946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

