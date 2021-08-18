Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Receives $129.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.78.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Kornit Digital by 4.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kornit Digital by 5.1% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kornit Digital by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in Kornit Digital by 6.9% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Kornit Digital by 1.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRNT opened at $125.94 on Wednesday. Kornit Digital has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $134.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 286.23 and a beta of 1.84.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.