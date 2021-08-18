Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Announces Dividend of $2.55

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 2.5531 per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 15.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.
Shares of KIROY stock opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. Kumba Iron Ore has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $18.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.73.
Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile
