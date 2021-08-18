Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Short Interest Up 49.2% in July

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 49.2% from the July 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kyocera from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

KYOCY traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.65. 8,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,253. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.06. Kyocera has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 4.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Kyocera will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

