La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $524.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.94 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

LZB stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.74. 907,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.99. La-Z-Boy has a 12-month low of $29.87 and a 12-month high of $46.74.

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $99,163.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 423,341 shares in the company, valued at $15,248,742.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

