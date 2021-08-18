Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Holdings Cut by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $408,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 408 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 187,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.6% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.43.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $305.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $170.05 and a 12 month high of $307.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $280.34.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

