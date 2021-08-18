Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $305.18

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $305.18 and last traded at $305.13, with a volume of 7255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $302.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.43.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $280.34.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.