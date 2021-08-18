Lamden Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.72 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Lamden coin can now be bought for about $0.0543 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges. Lamden has a market cap of $7.72 million and approximately $57,326.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lamden has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00010959 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.