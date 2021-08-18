Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $407,000 Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in U. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Unity Software by 494.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $3,190,063.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,056,546. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total value of $11,172,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,063,368 shares of company stock valued at $106,785,125.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on U. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.91.

NYSE U opened at $120.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.90. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $174.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.08.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The company’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

