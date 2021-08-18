Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Sells 529 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $216.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.09 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

