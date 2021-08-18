Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Takes $74,000 Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Telefónica by 347.3% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,017,000 after buying an additional 3,773,751 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Telefónica by 7.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,230,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,163,000 after buying an additional 311,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Telefónica by 347,032.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,981,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,037,000 after buying an additional 3,980,466 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Telefónica by 21.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,467,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,706,000 after buying an additional 620,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Telefónica by 17.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,728,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,830,000 after buying an additional 258,420 shares during the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telefónica alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

TEF opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.70.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. Telefónica had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 15.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4478 per share. This is a boost from Telefónica’s previous dividend of $0.39. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.93%.

Telefónica Profile

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.