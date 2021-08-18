Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CAO Andrea Sabens Sells 1,242 Shares

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $31,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.46. The stock had a trading volume of 536,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,307. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $28.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -59.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.16.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $101.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Lantheus from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Lantheus by 79.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 28,329 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus during the second quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Lantheus by 1.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 392,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Lantheus by 104,630.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 20,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Lantheus by 32.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

