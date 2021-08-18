Larry Gene Dubose Purchases 7,400 Shares of Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Stock

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) insider Larry Gene Dubose purchased 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $26,714.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Larry Gene Dubose also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Presidio Property Trust alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Larry Gene Dubose purchased 827 shares of Presidio Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.51 per share, with a total value of $2,902.77.

Shares of SQFT stock opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. Presidio Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.14.

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.102 dividend. This is a positive change from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.49%.

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Presidio Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQFT. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000.

About Presidio Property Trust

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.