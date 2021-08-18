Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.82

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 2663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

LTCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Latch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.86.

Get Latch alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTCH. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Latch in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Latch in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Latch in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Latch in the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter worth about $375,000. Institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Latch Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.