Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Trading Up 1.7%

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) shares were up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.45 and last traded at $22.45. Approximately 1,861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 544,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.08.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SWIM shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Latham Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Latham Group from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.76.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $148.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Latham Group, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Latham Group in the second quarter worth about $205,000. 3.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Latham Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

