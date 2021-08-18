Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Mark Jon Nelson Sells 903 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $53,195.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Jon Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Mark Jon Nelson sold 917 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $54,011.30.

On Monday, August 9th, Mark Jon Nelson sold 18,033 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $1,092,258.81.

On Monday, August 2nd, Mark Jon Nelson sold 10,864 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $620,225.76.

On Thursday, July 8th, Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $363,047.76.

NASDAQ LSCC traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.03. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $61.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.86.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on LSCC shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

