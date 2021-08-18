Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Mark Jon Nelson Sells 917 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 917 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $54,011.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Jon Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

On Saturday, August 14th, Mark Jon Nelson sold 903 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $53,195.73.

On Monday, August 9th, Mark Jon Nelson sold 18,033 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $1,092,258.81.

On Monday, August 2nd, Mark Jon Nelson sold 10,864 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $620,225.76.

On Thursday, July 8th, Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $363,047.76.

Shares of LSCC stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.15. 782,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,405. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.98, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.03. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $61.61.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $523,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.