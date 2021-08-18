LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

LCNB has raised its dividend by 14.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. LCNB has a payout ratio of 46.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LCNB to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.4%.

Shares of LCNB stock opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.92. LCNB has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 million. LCNB had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LCNB will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LCNB in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other news, EVP Michael Robert Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $25,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,829.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LCNB stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,380 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,780 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of LCNB worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

