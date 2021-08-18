Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 27,030 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000. Aflac comprises about 0.7% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Aflac by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Aflac by 292.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,905,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,535,000 after buying an additional 1,420,519 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aflac by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,927,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,027,000 after buying an additional 916,695 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 421.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 770,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,432,000 after buying an additional 622,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Aflac by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,421,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,737,000 after buying an additional 602,778 shares during the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AFL. increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AFL stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,544,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,690. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The firm has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.44.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

