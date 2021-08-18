Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 0.7% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,521,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,886. The company has a market capitalization of $157.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.21 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.44.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

