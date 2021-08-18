Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $991,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,800,000 after purchasing an additional 294,381 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,352,000 after acquiring an additional 13,775 shares during the period.

SCHG traded down $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.80. 260,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,840. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.04. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.10 and a fifty-two week high of $153.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

