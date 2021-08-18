Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Lendlease Group (ASX:LLC) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Lendlease Group’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37.
Lendlease Group Company Profile
Featured Article: Special Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Lendlease Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendlease Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.