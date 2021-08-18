Levi Mochkin Buys 3,000,000 Shares of Odyssey Gold Limited (ASX:ODY) Stock

Odyssey Gold Limited (ASX:ODY) insider Levi Mochkin purchased 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$285,000.00 ($203,571.43).
Levi Mochkin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 5th, Levi Mochkin purchased 4,000,000 shares of Odyssey Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$360,000.00 ($257,142.86).
Odyssey Gold Company Profile
